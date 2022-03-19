Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $202,410.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $202,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $228,330.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $239,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $220,140.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $264,420.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $244,890.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $242,190.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $239,670.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $214,740.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $55.43.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

