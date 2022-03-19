OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Get OpGen alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

OpGen stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPGN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OpGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OpGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in OpGen by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OpGen by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 57,491 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OpGen (OPGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.