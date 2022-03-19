Short Interest in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Rises By 17.8%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $909.39 million, a P/E ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

