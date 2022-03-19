Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Grant Whitney sold 2,927 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $81,985.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,488.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

