Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $100.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.04.

STX opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $70.53 and a one year high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

