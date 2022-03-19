Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

PSTV opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.23. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 635,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

