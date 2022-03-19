RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

RKLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of RocketLab from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RocketLab has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 20.14.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at 9.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 9.33 and a 200-day moving average of 12.27. RocketLab has a 52-week low of 7.55 and a 52-week high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in RocketLab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,801,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RocketLab in the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in RocketLab by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,680 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RocketLab by 1,631.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,186 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 208,409 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RocketLab in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

