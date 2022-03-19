Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 6,561 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 705,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.27% of Renasant worth $26,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 15.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,050,000 after acquiring an additional 556,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Renasant by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 569,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,531,000 after acquiring an additional 70,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Renasant by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 44,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Renasant by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

RNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $35.76 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Renasant Profile (Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.