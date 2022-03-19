Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 5,607 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BlackLine worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 1,045.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 133.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BL opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average is $103.20.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.11.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

