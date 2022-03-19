DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.78

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 35317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DNP)
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DNP Select Income Fund (DNP)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.