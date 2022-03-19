DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.78

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 35317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 45,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.