Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Up 17.3% in February

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBH. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth $172,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of NBH stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.