Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.05 and last traded at $110.40. Approximately 2,680,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 102,710,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.37.
AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.26.
The company has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.66.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $2,595,753.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after buying an additional 5,206,885 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after buying an additional 3,463,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after buying an additional 3,277,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
