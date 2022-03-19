Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,512 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Carvana worth $30,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3,261.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $97.70 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.02 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.73.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.86.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

