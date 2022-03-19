EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 436,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,596 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.04% of EnerSys worth $34,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EnerSys by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,961,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at about $41,693,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 523,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,860 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 435,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENS opened at $77.05 on Friday. EnerSys has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

