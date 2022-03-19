Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 73,177 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 73,177 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.23% of Hologic worth $45,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hologic by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth $70,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

