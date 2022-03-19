Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. National Pension Service raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in American Electric Power by 94.7% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $98.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

