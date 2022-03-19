Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 15,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.12.

NYSE:BABA opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $245.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

