Hudock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 172.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after buying an additional 29,863 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,696,000 after buying an additional 53,706 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,522,000 after buying an additional 34,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,713,000 after buying an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP stock opened at $300.82 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.18 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

