Hudock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hudock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $78.32 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

