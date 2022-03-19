Hudock Inc. Sells 1,222 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)

Hudock Inc. cut its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 105,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 886,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,203,000 after acquiring an additional 233,356 shares during the period.

BATS:IMOM opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $33.06.

