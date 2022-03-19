Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Get Vontier alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Vontier from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

NYSE:VNT opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Vontier has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

In other Vontier news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,347,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,184,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,673,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,612 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,166,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vontier (VNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.