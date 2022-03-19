Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $14.86

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.86, but opened at $15.47. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 20,428 shares.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,383 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,341,000 after buying an additional 846,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,230,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,847,000 after buying an additional 118,760 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after buying an additional 964,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after buying an additional 107,988 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
