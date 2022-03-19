The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $45.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SMPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.91.
NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Simply Good Foods (Get Rating)
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.