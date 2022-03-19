The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $45.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SMPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.91.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.