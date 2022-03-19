William Blair Begins Coverage on Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

MCW has been the subject of several other reports. FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Shares of MCW stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $36,539.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $566,491.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 219,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,981 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,089,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,311,000 after buying an additional 1,506,851 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,192,000 after buying an additional 125,184 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 92.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,380,000 after buying an additional 2,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth $65,866,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.