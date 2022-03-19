DocGo’s (DCGO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DocGo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. began coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.38.

Get DocGo alerts:

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. DocGo has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at $24,282,000. Valor Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at $10,054,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at $9,197,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at $9,186,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at $7,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo (Get Rating)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.