New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,526,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 56,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $125,909.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,320 shares of company stock worth $4,405,125 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MAA opened at $206.77 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.03 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.