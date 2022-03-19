OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $603.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 3.44. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,729,282.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,225,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,599 shares of company stock worth $6,978,703. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 1,727.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 633,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,603,000 after purchasing an additional 598,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 120,810 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 57,632 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 606.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 53,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,808,000 after purchasing an additional 37,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

