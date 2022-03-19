Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth $7,534,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth $26,316,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $795,265.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 217,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,507,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day moving average of $103.83. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

