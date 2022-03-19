Veriti Management LLC Invests $216,000 in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

NYSE:EPR opened at $51.54 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.89.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 303.03%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

