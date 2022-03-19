Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) will report sales of $115.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $115.24 million. Asana reported sales of $76.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $529.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $528.80 million to $530.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $707.27 million, with estimates ranging from $683.30 million to $745.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

ASAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.54.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.34. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.19 per share, with a total value of $20,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,750,000 shares of company stock worth $409,775,000 and have sold 96,319 shares worth $5,945,358. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Asana by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,394,000 after purchasing an additional 903,307 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Asana by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,513,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,491,000 after purchasing an additional 348,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Asana by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Asana by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,373,000 after purchasing an additional 335,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asana by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after purchasing an additional 67,878 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

