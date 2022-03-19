DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Purchases $769,500.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $769,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Harry Sloan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Harry Sloan purchased 40,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $802,000.00.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,258,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 24,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

