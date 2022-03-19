Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Rapid7 worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth about $2,034,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $870,000.

RPD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

RPD stock opened at $107.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 1.35. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.33.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,310 shares of company stock worth $1,106,384 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

