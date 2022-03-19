Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $338,234.92 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $338,234.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $345,405.04.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $411,883.56.

On Monday, January 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 14,631 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $518,230.02.

On Thursday, January 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $550,197.04.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74.

Shares of CSTL opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.26. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $78.92. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,861,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,598,000 after buying an additional 125,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

