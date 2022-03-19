PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $311,395.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Amar K. Goel sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $311,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PubMatic stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.18. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $62.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

