YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

AON opened at $318.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $221.82 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.15.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,587 shares of company stock worth $12,040,137 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

