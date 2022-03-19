Comparing Lion Electric (LEV) & The Competition

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) is one of 691 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lion Electric to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -16.22 Lion Electric Competitors $1.17 billion $59.24 million -25.26

Lion Electric’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lion Electric and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55 Lion Electric Competitors 183 718 1013 21 2.45

Lion Electric presently has a consensus price target of $15.55, suggesting a potential upside of 77.51%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.55%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors 34.68% -22.50% 2.29%

Risk and Volatility

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s competitors have a beta of 0.11, indicating that their average stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lion Electric competitors beat Lion Electric on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

