Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.25. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $480.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

