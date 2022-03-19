Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.88.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $486.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 178.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 37,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 130,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.