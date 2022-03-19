Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $447.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

