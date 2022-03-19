Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

