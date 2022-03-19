Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.19 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

