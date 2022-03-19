Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,106,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,479,000 after buying an additional 63,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,153,000 after buying an additional 893,852 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,931,000 after buying an additional 1,078,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,656,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,859,000 after buying an additional 89,768 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,569,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,227,000 after purchasing an additional 375,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

