Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,475 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in HP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

HP stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

