Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $87,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 15,241,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,220,000 after buying an additional 3,420,236 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after buying an additional 118,694 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 45.3% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 136,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 61.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through the Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses on a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.