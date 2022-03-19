Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Expands By 16.6%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,100 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 206,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 602.8 days.

OTCMKTS:MKGAF opened at $212.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $264.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.06.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

