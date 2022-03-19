TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TACT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of TACT opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 83,338 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

