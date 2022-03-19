Short Interest in Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Grows By 16.7%

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 711,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 610,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of HRCXF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Hurricane Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Hurricane Energy Plc engages in the exploration of oil and gas reserves in fractured basement reservoirs. It holds licenses on the UK Continental Shelf to the west of Shetland Blocks. The company was founded by Robert Clive Trice on September 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

