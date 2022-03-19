Short Interest in Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Grows By 16.7%

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 711,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 610,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Shares of HRCXF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Hurricane Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.16.
Hurricane Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
