Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in February

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of OCLDF opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. Orica has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $11.60.
About Orica (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orica (OCLDF)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.