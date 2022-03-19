Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in February

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OCLDF opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. Orica has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Get Orica alerts:

About Orica (Get Rating)

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.