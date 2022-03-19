Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 507,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,212,843 shares.The stock last traded at $9.46 and had previously closed at $8.29.

UUUU has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,061,000 after purchasing an additional 474,213 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,618,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,838 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,849,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 68,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 40,879 shares during the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

