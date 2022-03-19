Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Trading Up 14.9%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) shares were up 14.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 37,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,202,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

In other news, COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $26,389.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,337 shares of company stock worth $1,132,236 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 74.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum-Si Company Profile (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

